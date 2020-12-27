Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tronox were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 96,846.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tronox by 43.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 493,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NYSE:TROX opened at $14.55 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.51 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

