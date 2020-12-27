Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Trustmark by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Trustmark by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,397,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $27.34 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $182.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

