TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $509.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post sales of $509.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.50 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $719.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $168,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

