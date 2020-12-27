Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.22). Twin Disc reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWIN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Twin Disc stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

