Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Receives $198.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $273.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,738. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.20. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $282.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

