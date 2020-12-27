UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,900 Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Caesarstone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.02 million, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. Caesarstone Ltd. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

