UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,204.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $905.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.70. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

