UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REAL. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter worth $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter worth $616,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 2.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 710,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 151.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 64,568 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $104,135.76. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,832,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

REAL stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

