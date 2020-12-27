UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 31.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $189,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLYA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,544 shares of company stock worth $1,031,331. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

