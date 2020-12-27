UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 46.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 66.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDS opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DDS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

