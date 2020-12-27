UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 808,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 337,784 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. BidaskClub raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $2,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,726.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $345,602.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,602.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,841,468 over the last ninety days.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

