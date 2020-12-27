Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.64. The stock had a trading volume of 271,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,554. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

