UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) vs. Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Critical Comparison

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UMH Properties and Kilroy Realty.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kilroy Realty 1 6 6 0 2.38

UMH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus target price of $64.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMH Properties and Kilroy Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $146.59 million 4.27 $27.75 million $0.63 23.84 Kilroy Realty $837.45 million 7.79 $195.44 million $3.91 14.48

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties -4.86% -6.24% -0.73% Kilroy Realty 20.35% 3.56% 1.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of UMH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. UMH Properties pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats UMH Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

