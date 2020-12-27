UNICORN Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $14,247.29 and approximately $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002797 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.