Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Unifi in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unifi presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Unifi has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unifi will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Unifi by 8.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Unifi by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Unifi in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Unifi by 22.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

