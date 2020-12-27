Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) versus VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Head-To-Head Review

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and VEREIT (NYSE:VER) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of VEREIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of VEREIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and VEREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 25.57% 11.20% 4.05% VEREIT -43.35% -7.49% -3.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and VEREIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 11.61 $18.96 million N/A N/A VEREIT $1.24 billion 6.63 -$300.35 million $0.69 54.46

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VEREIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and VEREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A VEREIT 0 5 2 0 2.29

VEREIT has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.11%. Given VEREIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VEREIT is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. VEREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. VEREIT pays out 223.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEREIT has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats VEREIT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

