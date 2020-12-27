UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00004937 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $14.24 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00493820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

