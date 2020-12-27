Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Upwork has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,844.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after purchasing an additional 135,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Upwork by 82.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Upwork by 180.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $245,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.