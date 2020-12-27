USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading 4% Lower This Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $628,896.30 and approximately $1,247.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,744.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.01291829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00057967 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003576 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00259260 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

