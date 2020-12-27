V-ID One Day Volume Reaches $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One V-ID token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00272715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

