V Systems Market Cap Hits $96.41 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. V Systems has a market cap of $96.41 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, V Systems has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00125753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00635055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00190892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00325765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00087499 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems . V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems . V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

