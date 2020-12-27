Vanilla Network (VNLA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $46,979.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $104,721.35 and $46,979.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00126977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00192751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00628064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00325783 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00087242 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

