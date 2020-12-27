VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VBIV. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $755.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

