Veil (VEIL) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $136,927.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00126470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00191982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00633300 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00326898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00057640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00087674 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.