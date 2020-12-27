Verge 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.76 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $130.17 million and $7.76 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00478103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,409,773,143 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

