Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

VRNT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.29.

VRNT opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $66.35.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $172,015.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,343. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Verint Systems by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

