Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 491,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,671.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $74.26.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viasat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 303.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at $318,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.