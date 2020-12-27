ViewRay, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRAY. BidaskClub cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.14 on Friday. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ViewRay by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 212,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 79,583 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 511,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ViewRay by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 108,689 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $942,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

