Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.54. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 10,133 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.27.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
