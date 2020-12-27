Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.54. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 10,133 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Virco Mfg. worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

