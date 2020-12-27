Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of VYGR opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $298.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,498,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $415,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

