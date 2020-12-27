Waltonchain Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001022 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $20.31 million and $3.51 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $676.58 or 0.02455086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00021587 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.