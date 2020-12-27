Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $6.35 on Major Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00022951 BTC on major exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $659.89 million and approximately $105.46 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008237 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004324 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,905,382 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

