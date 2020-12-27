WAX Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $54.04 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001243 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00037910 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,738,517,026 coins and its circulating supply is 1,463,847,647 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.