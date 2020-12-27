WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives $94.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,539,000 after buying an additional 200,592 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 512,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $89.43. 498,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

