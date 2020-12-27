Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

NYSE:WRI opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 84.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 94.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

