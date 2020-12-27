Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.47

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $4.82. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 138,145 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $44,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $162,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

