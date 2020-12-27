Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $318,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSCC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $631,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000.

PSCC stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $89.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

