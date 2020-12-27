Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 18,171 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of PCTEL worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PCTEL by 309.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PCTEL by 87.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in PCTEL by 69.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PCTEL by 26.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. PCTEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $125.05 million, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.02.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Analysts forecast that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

