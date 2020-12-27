Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,950 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 100.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,818 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 982,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 700,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,933 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 251,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 74,222 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,799.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $630,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,212 shares of company stock worth $320,067 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LC opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $690.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

