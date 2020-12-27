Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,190 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

