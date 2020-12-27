Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,757 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNOP. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth $1,269,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

