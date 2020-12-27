West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.86

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.86 and traded as high as $84.00. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) shares last traded at $83.72, with a volume of 122,600 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.86.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.83 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 8.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

