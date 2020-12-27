Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $199.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have been witnessing an uptrend year to date on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter 2020. It reported earnings beat for the ninth straight quarter in third quarter. Moreover, earnings and sales improved year over year. Earnings growth was backed by exceptional execution of go-to-market and cost takeout endeavors. Growth in Latin America and EMEA aided sales. It is also poised to gain from strong demand for home appliances and kitchen products. Management revised its sales view and reinstated earnings per share guidance for 2020. It is likely to generate more than $500 million of net cost takeout through its COVID-19 response plan. However, results were partly negated by sales declines in North America and Asia. Operating margin decline in Asia partly offset the company’s overall EBIT margin.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $207.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total value of $412,839.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares in the company, valued at $450,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 45.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,584,000 after buying an additional 1,522,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,546,000 after purchasing an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,729,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

