WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $52.23. 13,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

