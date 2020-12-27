WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce $64.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.42 million and the highest is $66.40 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $68.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $251.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.06 million to $253.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $263.71 million, with estimates ranging from $255.46 million to $271.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WETF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.50. 403,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,140. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.30 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

