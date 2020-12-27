WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) PT Set at GBX 745 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 890.77 ($11.64).

WPP stock opened at GBX 813 ($10.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 756.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 657.03. WPP plc has a one year low of GBX 5.62 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

