Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Trading Up 2%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 20,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 21,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEBEF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.