XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $115.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.14. 181,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,305. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $123.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

