YF Link (YFL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $477,570.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, YF Link has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a market capitalization of $19.48 million and $477,570.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link token can now be bought for about $388.66 or 0.01452727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,115 tokens. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

YF Link Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars.

