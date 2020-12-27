Yuma Energy (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Trading 21.3% Higher

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) traded up 21.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 2,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 85,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a market cap of $225,971.20, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08.

Yuma Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ)

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Yuma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuma Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.